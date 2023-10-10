Digital wallet payouts vital to stimulating economic growth

"It's not something we can avoid. We will do our best and will consider the legal framework details and the budget constraints with financial discipline in mind," Julapun said.

He stated that people are eagerly awaiting the government's decision, adding that the government is open to hearing various opinions about this policy. As negative figures in the economy continue to increase, including household debt and public debt, it is necessary to acknowledge the current economic fragility in Thailand and thus imperative to proceed with this policy.

He clarified that digital currency is not newly created money but operates within existing legal frameworks. It is a digital form of currency used under specific conditions, aimed at stimulating economic activity rather than savings or debt repayment.

The restriction limiting the use of funds to within a 4-kilometre radius of the recipients’ homes may be expanded to cover larger areas, such as districts or provinces, with further details to be announced this month

While the funding source for the project is not yet fully determined, it will primarily come from the budget, and fiscal discipline will be upheld.