Crackdown on cold storage facilities announced following shooting

He reiterated his unwavering commitment to ensuring that this incident does not go unpunished and stressed that those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (October 11) when the head of the animal quarantine station accompanied by 9 animal health officers entered a cold storage facility in the Lom Sak district. This was in response to a report of the importation and concealment of illegal meat products for unlawful distribution.

During the inspection, the illicit cold storage facility's owner fired at the group, killing the head of the animal quarantine station and injuring another veterinary officer. The gunman was arrested and taken into custody by the police.

Thammanat has taken a series of decisive actions in response to this incident. He requested the deployment of military and police and issued orders to provincial governors nationwide to establish specialized task forces for special operations in the field.