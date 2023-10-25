PM invites US businesses for sustainable, inclusive Thailand collaboration

During the meeting, PM Srettha invited US businesses in Thailand to collaborate in three key areas: sustainability, creating synergies with partners, and growth through the digital economy. He affirmed his commitment to IPEF for building resilient supply chains and collaborating with the private sector to boost Thailand's competitiveness. He stated, "My government will actively pursue diplomacy and connectivity with our partners on the regional and global level."

US Ambassador to Thailand, Robert Godec also attended the event where the Prime Minister further stated, "As Thailand celebrates 190 years of US-Thai relations, we look forward to working together for advancing our common interests and prosperity for our people."

Amcham's Executive Director, Heidi Gallant, expressed her gratitude for the Prime Minister's direct interaction with members and highlighted that "Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's discussions with the business community covered critical issues including incentives for foreign investors, strategies for advancing high-tech industries in the Kingdom, and adapting the healthcare system to support an aging society."

This significant event drew the participation of over 300 Amcham members who are business executives from the private sector, representing industries such as banking, FMCG, energy, healthcare, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, and various business services.

The event was preceded by the Amcham AGM and New Member Orientation, where the new board governors for the 2024-25 term were announced and over 30 new members, who have recently joined the Amcham community, introduced themselves to the network.