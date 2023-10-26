Digital handout scheme could start April/May, may exclude the rich

Julapun, who heads a subcommittee in charge of working out details of the scheme, said after meeting with subcommittee members on Wednesday that several details have been discussed and will be presented to the ministry meeting next week, to be chaired by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin.

The scheme, aimed at stimulating the economy, calls for 10,000 baht in digital money to be distributed to all Thais aged 16 and above for them to spend at shops within a 4-kilometre radius of their registered address within a six-month period.

Julapun, however, said that the stipulation on the 4km radius will be replaced by spending within the district of the recipient’s address instead.

He also added that the meeting agreed to narrow down the scope of recipients to only those who need it, which means excluding high-income earners. This is in a bid to save the funding needed for the scheme originally estimated at 560 billion baht if all Thais over 16 were to receive the money.