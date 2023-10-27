Nationwide 400-baht minimum wage by Jan 1 ‘unlikely’: Labour Minister

Phiphat, who was speaking after a meeting with the parliamentary subcommittee on labour affairs chaired by senator Pol General Adul Saengsingkaew, said the Labour Ministry must consider several factors, including the inflation rate, if it is to keep the promise of raising the minimum wage by January 1 as a New Year's gift for workers nationwide.

“It is unlikely that the minimum wage in all provinces will simultaneously be raised to 400 baht per day, as currently, the lowest rate is 328 baht and the highest is 354 baht and varies from province to province,” he said. “The increase should be implemented at different rates by provinces. The ministry is planning to discuss this approach with the tripartite committee first.”

The committee comprises representatives of employers, employees and the government sector.