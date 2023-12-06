Thai business leaders seek power infrastructure reform, economic collaboration

This call was among the key requirements presented by the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) at its monthly meeting on Wednesday.

The new electricity rates, set by the Energy Regulatory Commission for January to April at 4.68 baht per unit, a 0.69 baht increase from the current rate of 3.99 baht, have sparked concern among business leaders.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chair of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), estimated that the new rates would immediately increase manufacturing costs by 17%.

Though not all manufacturers will raise their product prices, a significant number are expected to implement a 5-10% increase, he warned.

In addition to impacting manufacturing costs, the high electricity rates are also seen as a threat to Thai exporters’ global competitiveness.

Foreign companies have, meanwhile, expressed confusion and difficulty in managing operations due to uncertainties in electricity prices.

“Some foreign manufacturers, including those from Japan and Taiwan, have contacted me to ask about the country’s mechanism for determining electricity rates. They have asked why the rate is not stable as it is in neighbouring countries like Vietnam and Indonesia,” he said.

The JSCCIB, meanwhile, has urged the government to extend the current price for another four months, while initiating comprehensive reforms to the country’s electricity infrastructure. These reforms include the liberalisation of the installation of electrical transmission lines as well as amendments to the price rate reference.