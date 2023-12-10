Over 1 million women protected in successful HPV vaccination project
As of Friday, as many as 1.03 million doses of the human papillomavirus (HPV) have been administered to women aged 11-20 years old nationwide.
Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew said the project to administer 1 million HPV vaccines within 100 days had been completed well ahead of schedule. The initiative was launched on November 8 and completed a month later.
He said this initiative was a crucial component of the ministry’s “quick win” comprehensive cancer care policy.
“Initially, we aimed to administer 1 million doses of HPV vaccines by the end of the year. Now, more than a million women aged 11-20 years have received protection against cervical cancer, which is the No 1 killer among women,” Cholnan said.
He also thanked related sectors in Bangkok and other provinces across Thailand for their contributions.
Opas Karnkawinpong, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said the HPV vaccine provides protection for more than 10 years.
“Those who have been vaccinated will have a low risk of developing cervical cancer,” he explained, adding that the women’s immunity will be further enhanced after they receive a booster six months later.
Opas said, so far, 2.2 million women in Thailand have taken the HPV vaccine and another 1.6 million will receive theirs soon.
Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry plans to procure more vaccines in the next six months to provide boosters.
“The Public Health Ministry is also planning to launch a campaign for women aged 30 to 60 to receive a screening for cervical cancer in a bid to improve their quality of life,” he added.