Over 1 million women protected in successful HPV vaccination project

Opas Karnkawinpong, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said the HPV vaccine provides protection for more than 10 years.

“Those who have been vaccinated will have a low risk of developing cervical cancer,” he explained, adding that the women’s immunity will be further enhanced after they receive a booster six months later.

Opas said, so far, 2.2 million women in Thailand have taken the HPV vaccine and another 1.6 million will receive theirs soon.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry plans to procure more vaccines in the next six months to provide boosters.

“The Public Health Ministry is also planning to launch a campaign for women aged 30 to 60 to receive a screening for cervical cancer in a bid to improve their quality of life,” he added.