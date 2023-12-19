Thailand told it must do more to enforce the ban on e-cigarettes

His remarks came just days after WHO issued an official statement urging governments around the world to take steps to prevent the use of e-cigarettes, claiming that the product is more harmful than it claims to be.

Speaking at a forum hosted by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, Vandelaer praised the kingdom's decision to prohibit the use of e-cigarettes in the country.

However, since vaping is still widespread in Thailand, particularly among young people, he believes the country must do a better job of enforcing the law and regulations, and that means ensuring that e-cigarettes are not used, sold, or imported into Thailand.

Apart from concrete enforcement, he pointed out that the Thai government must improve its monitoring system to not only monitor the channels through which e-cigarettes enter the country but also to monitor users and understand why they use them.

“Monitor where the e-cigarettes come from. How can we better understand who is using and why they are using it? So, monitor the use, the sale, and the situation so that real action can be taken and the ban can be truly enforced," he said.

He explained that keeping a close eye on the vaping movement aids in gathering and updating useful information about how the vaping market is developing so that the government can implement additional measures such as a ban on advertising, digital marketing, or funding to make the ban effective.

Vandelaer also stressed his full support for the Action on Smoking and Health Foundation, the public sector and related organisations in their efforts to raise awareness about the dangers of e-cigarettes.

E-cigarettes, according to WHO, are addictive, harmful, and unsafe.