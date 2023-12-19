Cabinet greenlights 34-billion baht package to bolster Thailand’s EV industry

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Board of Investment secretary-general, said on Tuesday that the approval of the “EV 3.5 package” marks the second phase of subsidies and tax reductions for battery electric vehicles’ sales.

Endorsed by the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee (EV Board) and building on the initiative of the previous administration, the package will be implemented for four years once the current package expires at the end of the year.

The new package will offer lower subsidies, ranging from 5,000 to 100,000 baht, compared to the previous range of 70,000-150,000 baht per EV.