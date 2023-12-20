Final draft of marriage equality bill to go before Parliament

Srettha expressed confidence that the bill, which has passed the public hearing process, will allow people of the same sex to get married and receive the same status as couples of opposite sexes.

The final draft of the Marriage Equality Bill has drawn on three earlier drafts submitted by three different entities: The Justice Ministry, Move Forward Party, and the public.

Here we look at the differences between each of these drafts and between the current Civil and Commercial Code in key areas.



Engagement

- Current law: Engagement must comprise two parties, a male and a female

- Justice Ministry version: The two parties are renamed as the proposer and the receiver

- Move Forward Party version: The two parties are renamed as the proposer and the receiver

- Public version: No amendment to the existing law as marriage can occur without engagement



Marriage age

- Current law: 17 years

- Justice Ministry version: 17 years

- Move Forward Party version: 18 years

- Public version: 18 years



Gender identification

- Current law: A male and a female

- Justice Ministry version: Two parties or two persons

- Move Forward Party version: Two parties or two persons

- Public version: Two persons



Titles after marriage registration

- Current law: Husband and wife, or spouse

- Justice Ministry version: Spouse

- Move Forward Party version: Spouse

- Public version: Spouse



Transitory provision of the bill

- Current law: No

- Justice Ministry version: No

- Move Forward Party version: No

- Public version: Yes, on granting rights and duties to married couples and their parents while other related laws are being amended by government agencies