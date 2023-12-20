Final draft of marriage equality bill to go before Parliament
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced on Tuesday that the cabinet is to submit the draft of the Marriage Equality Bill to the Parliament for consideration when it meets this Thursday (December 21).
Srettha expressed confidence that the bill, which has passed the public hearing process, will allow people of the same sex to get married and receive the same status as couples of opposite sexes.
The final draft of the Marriage Equality Bill has drawn on three earlier drafts submitted by three different entities: The Justice Ministry, Move Forward Party, and the public.
Here we look at the differences between each of these drafts and between the current Civil and Commercial Code in key areas.
Engagement
- Current law: Engagement must comprise two parties, a male and a female
- Justice Ministry version: The two parties are renamed as the proposer and the receiver
- Move Forward Party version: The two parties are renamed as the proposer and the receiver
- Public version: No amendment to the existing law as marriage can occur without engagement
Marriage age
- Current law: 17 years
- Justice Ministry version: 17 years
- Move Forward Party version: 18 years
- Public version: 18 years
Gender identification
- Current law: A male and a female
- Justice Ministry version: Two parties or two persons
- Move Forward Party version: Two parties or two persons
- Public version: Two persons
Titles after marriage registration
- Current law: Husband and wife, or spouse
- Justice Ministry version: Spouse
- Move Forward Party version: Spouse
- Public version: Spouse
Transitory provision of the bill
- Current law: No
- Justice Ministry version: No
- Move Forward Party version: No
- Public version: Yes, on granting rights and duties to married couples and their parents while other related laws are being amended by government agencies
Length of time when the law comes into effect after publication in the Royal Gazette
- Justice Ministry version: 120 days
- Move Forward Party version: 120 days
- Public version: 60 days
Length of time during which government agencies can propose the amendment of related laws
- Justice Ministry version: 180 days
- Move Forward Party version: 180 days
- Public version: Agencies can propose the amendment during the transitory provision with immediate effect
Labelling of parents of married couple
- Current law: Father and mother
- Justice Ministry version: No amendment
- Move Forward Party version: No amendment
- Public version: Parents
Officials in charge of the bill
- Justice Ministry version: Prime Minister
- Move Forward Party version: Interior Minister
- Public version: Interior Minister