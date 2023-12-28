Transport to call bids for 14 large projects

- The Rangsit-Thammasat section of the Red Line electric railway, with a budget of 6.468 billion baht. Construction start is projected for September 2024

- The Talinchan-Salaya section of the Red Line with a budget of 10.67 billion baht. Construction start is projected for September 2024

- The Jira Road-Ubon Ratchathani double-track railway, with a budget of 35.527 billion baht. Construction start is projected for September 2024

- The Talingcha-Siriraj section of the Red Line, with a budget of 4.694 billion baht. Construction start is projected for September 2024

- The Krathu-Patong expressway with a budget of 14.67 billion baht. Construction start is projected for October 2024

- The third ring road Jatuchote, with a budget of 24.06 billion baht. The construction is expected to start in November 2024.

- Thai-Chinese highspeed railway from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai, with a budget of 300 billion baht. Construction start is projected for December 2024

The 14 large projects are among a total of 72 projects that the Transport Ministry will invest in next year, Suriya said. Although the enactment of the fiscal 2024 budget bill is delayed until about May next year, Suriya added that he has instructed all agencies concerned to make preparations to start immediately after the budget is approved.

The ministry is also planning to launch roadshows in the United Kingdom, Australia, China, the United Arab Emirates, Sweden, the Netherlands, and several other countries to seek investors for Thailand’s ambitious southern land bridge project.

Suriya said that project drew strong interest during roadshows in the United States and Japan. The project itself is expected to put out for bidding in 2025, the minister added.

The Transport Ministry expects to complete and begin operating nine projects in the next year, said Suriya.

They are:

- The Napathom-Hua Hin double-track railway

- The Prachuap Khiri Khan-Chumphon double-track railway

- The third runway at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

- The first stage of Chiang Rai’s goods transhipment centre

- The Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi motorway

- The five “smart” piers on the Chao Phraya River

- Krabi Airport’s new passenger terminal

- The Lop Buri-Pak Nampho double-track railway

- The fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge linking Bueng Kan province to Bolikhamsai Province.