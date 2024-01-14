Thai govt facilitates solar rooftop expansion to drive sustainable business
In response to rising energy costs, the Thai government is fast-tracking the process for entrepreneurs to establish solar rooftops without the need for formal permission.
Nattapol Rangsitpol, the permanent secretary of the Industry Ministry, said the private sector’s interest in solar rooftops is expected to rise exponentially, not just due to rising power prices but also reduced installation costs.
Many factories, shopping malls, hotels and universities have chosen to invest in solar rooftops, he said.
However, existing factory laws mandate entrepreneurs to seek permission before setting up a solar rooftop exceeding 1,000 kilowatts or 1 megawatt in electricity production capacity.
Advancements in solar cell production have enabled entrepreneurs to efficiently generate significant amounts of electricity while minimising the space requirements for installation. Stringent standards for solar cells have also been introduced to ensure safety for people and the environment.
Beyond the advantages of lower installation costs, the government’s initiative to ease the process for entrepreneurs in setting solar rooftops aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 500 tonnes of carbon dioxide per megawatt per year, Nattapol said.
The policy is designed to achieve several other sustainable objectives, namely:
• Boosting competitiveness among industrial and business sectors and contributing to GDP growth
• Aligning with international rules to instil confidence within society and fostering adherence to global standards
• Promoting green industry to boost business opportunities both domestically and internationally
• Generating income for communities
Nattapol added the policy aligns with Thailand’s ambitious plans to achieve a carbon neutrality goal by 2050 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2065.