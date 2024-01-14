Thai govt facilitates solar rooftop expansion to drive sustainable business

Beyond the advantages of lower installation costs, the government’s initiative to ease the process for entrepreneurs in setting solar rooftops aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 500 tonnes of carbon dioxide per megawatt per year, Nattapol said.

The policy is designed to achieve several other sustainable objectives, namely:

• Boosting competitiveness among industrial and business sectors and contributing to GDP growth

• Aligning with international rules to instil confidence within society and fostering adherence to global standards

• Promoting green industry to boost business opportunities both domestically and internationally

• Generating income for communities

Nattapol added the policy aligns with Thailand’s ambitious plans to achieve a carbon neutrality goal by 2050 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2065.