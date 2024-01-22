IEAT explores new industrial estates for southern infrastructure projects

A member of the southern land bridge roadshow committee said on Monday that the IEAT was conducting feasibility studies for the two new industrial estate projects.

The first of these projects focuses on identifying suitable locations for an industrial estate in Ranong and Chumphon, to support the land bridge project.

The southern land bridge project aims to construct deep-sea ports in Ranong and Chumphon and link them with a network of motorways and double-track railways.