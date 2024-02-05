PM shows up at Suvarnabhumi to personally check out passenger procedures

Srettha, who doubles as finance minister, also said a nationwide airport upgrade plan will be announced next month.

As for visiting the airport unannounced, he said he wanted to personally witness the airport and immigration processes instead of just relying on reports. While observing the processes, he said the issues were not problems, but opportunities for improvement, especially from the dimension of system integration.

He said there are many IT entities involved in the processes, but they are not interconnected.