PM shows up at Suvarnabhumi to personally check out passenger procedures
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin showed up at Suvarnabhumi International Airport unannounced on Monday to identify existing problems and find out how they can be solved.
Srettha, who doubles as finance minister, also said a nationwide airport upgrade plan will be announced next month.
As for visiting the airport unannounced, he said he wanted to personally witness the airport and immigration processes instead of just relying on reports. While observing the processes, he said the issues were not problems, but opportunities for improvement, especially from the dimension of system integration.
He said there are many IT entities involved in the processes, but they are not interconnected.
The premier also evaluated issues like the stability of the backup system, shortage of immigration officials and challenges related to incoming and outgoing passengers.
Addressing the issue of immigration system failures during peak times, Srettha acknowledged that a solution was required. Normally, immigration checks per person should not take more than 45 seconds, but when there is high footfall, then the processing time increases to more than a minute per person, causing a bottleneck.
The premier noticed this and resolved to solve these problems within a year.
“With tourist numbers now matching pre-Covid levels it is crucial that tourists wait no more than 30 minutes in the queue for being stamped in or out,” Srettha said.
As for the shortage of immigration officers, the PM outlined plans to address this long-term problem in collaboration with the Office of Civil Service Commission.
As for delayed baggage retrieval, the premier noted improvements but pledged continued efforts to enhance the situation, including inspecting the conveyor belt system.
Addressing delays during the departure process, Srettha noticed long queues and emphasised the need for an integrated IT system to manage issues comprehensively, including overstays and individuals with legal concerns.
The mid-term plan aims to reduce waiting times to less than 30 minutes for baggage retrieval upon arrival and streamline departure processes to minimise time spent at the airport to less than two hours. The premier said the improvements in these areas would enhance travellers’ overall experience in Thailand.