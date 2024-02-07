Thailand not in a big enough crisis to warrant huge loan for handout: NACC

NACC also urged the government to ensure the scheme does not disproportionately benefit any particular party or organisation.

Citing economic data from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) showing that the Thai economy is merely suffering a slowdown, NACC also queried the government’s claim of a “crisis”.

The commission questioned the scheme’s sustainability in the long run, saying financing it with a massive loan would result in four to five years of repayment.

Separately, The Nation’s sister newspaper Krungthep Thurakij reported that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin welcomed the recommendations on reducing legal risks, but said the NACC does not have jurisdiction over what the government does with its finances.

The digital wallet scheme has been the Pheu Thai party’s flagship policy since it began campaigning for votes ahead of the May 14 elections last year. The coalition government led by Pheu Thai has said all along that the scheme will help stimulate the economy and bring in more tax revenue. It hopes to use the extra earnings to create better welfare programs.