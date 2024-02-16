Opposition MPs flay govt over delays in digital wallet scheme

Sirikanya urged the government to be decisive regarding the scheme, adding that if there were further delays, the government could draw up temporary measures to alleviate the economic crisis the government has been warning of. Additionally, Sirikanya called on the government to release the entire NACC report for the public.

The two-time MP concluded that the chances of the digital wallet scheme going ahead were dimming, and that the government’s unclear stance on whether it was going to push ahead with the scheme was holding up the decision-making process of citizens and stakeholders.

The NACC report had highlighted its concerns about the scope for corruption through the digital wallet scheme. However, through its role as an independent body, it has no jurisdiction over enacting policy and is only able to give recommendations.