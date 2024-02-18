Ministry takes first step to address Thailand’s dwindling population numbers

The seminar, “Enhancing the Security of Thai Families through Population Crisis Management”, will be held on March 7 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa explained that the workshop was being held to address the problem of Thailand’s changing demographics.

In 2023, Thailand had more than 13 million people aged 60 and above, while the number of newborns was less than 500,000. Over the past two years, the country’s population has dropped by about 35,000 people. If this trend continues, it is believed that Thailand’s population of 66 million people will drop by more than half in less than 50 years.

The event will see representatives from different sectors, including government, private sector and NGOs, coming together to exchange ideas and explore strategies to boost the population.