Forum addresses Thailand’s potential to become leader in green energy

His confidence is based on the government's framework for the country's transition to clean power, which will see Thailand rely on more than 50% renewable energy by 2040 from a variety of green sources, including solar cells.

Speaking to participants at the “Green Economy: Next Growth and Survive” forum, he stressed that his statements were not exaggerated, adding that the government has already implemented several supportive measures and is taking action to secure the country's renewable energy production.

The forum was co-hosted by the Stock Exchange, the Thailand Institute of Justice, the World Wildlife Fund, Gold Standard, and USAID to provide an overview of government regulations and a green roadmap for listed companies to prepare and implement.

ML Chayotid highlighted Thailand's advantages in gradually reducing its reliance on coal and oil over the last several decades, while also laying the groundwork for renewable energy to be scaled up and stabilise.

With increased global decoupling and the high demand for environmental responsibility, industries are not just looking to relocate their manufacturing bases to neutral countries with supportive regulations but also seeking a location that can consistently provide clean energy for production.