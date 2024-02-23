Prasert ready to help realise PM's vision of Thailand as digital economy hub

Prasert said the ministry was ready to implement Srettha's vision, focusing on boosting competitiveness, ensuring safety and security, and empowering human capital.

He said the ministry would offer digital literacy courses suitable for labourers in the digital economy, as well as create awareness of digital skills among people to ensure that they can cope with digital disruption.

The ministry is also paying attention to supporting technology research and development, as well as knowledge exchange to increase Thailand's digital work force, he added.