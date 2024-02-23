Prasert ready to help realise PM's vision of Thailand as digital economy hub
The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry is ready to promote Thailand as digital economy hub in the region to boost the country's security and competitiveness, Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said on Friday.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin unveiled his “Thailand Vision” in his speech at the “Ignite Thailand” conference at Government House.
In his speech, the premier outlined a series of policies to drive Thailand's digital economy and society, such as offering cloud computing services, promoting digital government, boosting digital literacy and attracting investment in technologies.
Prasert said the ministry was ready to implement Srettha's vision, focusing on boosting competitiveness, ensuring safety and security, and empowering human capital.
He said the ministry would offer digital literacy courses suitable for labourers in the digital economy, as well as create awareness of digital skills among people to ensure that they can cope with digital disruption.
The ministry is also paying attention to supporting technology research and development, as well as knowledge exchange to increase Thailand's digital work force, he added.
“The DES Ministry has policies in line with the government's objective to draw future industries to Thailand, covering investment in semiconductor manufacturing, setting up a data centre to support cloud computing, research, and applying artificial intelligence," he said.
"These aim to boost Thai people's potential to become skilled workers, which will help boost Thailand's competitiveness in the global market," he added.
Prasert added that the ministry was exchanging information with leading private firms and working on legal amendments to attract companies and personnel who have expertise in digital technology to Thailand.