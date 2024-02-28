Ministry preparing to submit national costume to Unesco for listing

Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich said a formal submission about the costume’s knowledge, craftsmanship and practices has already been prepared, but it should receive approval from the Cabinet first.

“Once receiving Cabinet's approval, the Department of Cultural Promotion will submit information to Unesco in March this year,” he said, adding that Unesco will also be considering submissions proposed by other countries.

Sermsak added that Thailand’s Tom Yum Kung (spicy shrimp soup) and kebaya, the traditional costume in Southern Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia, will be considered later this year.

These items will be follow by the formal Thai national costume, Muay Thai and Loy Krathong respectively, he added.