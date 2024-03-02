The enormous wealth of embattled property tycoon Anant Asavabhokhin

The Nation explores the vast wealth of Anant, the former chairman of Land and Houses Plc, and the case that has come to haunt him.

Anant, 73, was among Thailand’s top 30 billionaires in 2023, according to Forbes Thailand, with total assets of 42.2 billion baht.

He was also ninth among Thailand’s richest stockholders in 2023, in rankings compiled by Money & Banking Magazine. He held 23.93% shares of Land and Houses (LH) Plc, valued at 22.3 billion baht. On February 28, the value of his LH shareholdings dropped to 21.59 billion baht.

LH reported investments of 14.56 billion baht in subsidiaries and joint ventures, as of September 2023.

LH also holds majority shares in Quality House Plc (24.98%) and Home Product Center Plc (30.23%).

These companies reported investments of 14.38 billion baht and 2.14 billion baht in subsidiaries and joint ventures, respectively, as of December 2023.

Meanwhile, LH’s financial arm — LH Financial Group Plc — reported investments totalling 21.59 billion baht in subsidiaries and joint ventures as of December 2023.