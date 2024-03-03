Srettha set to push for southern land bridge project at ASEAN-Australia summit

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Sunday that Srettha and his delegation will be in Melbourne from Monday to Wednesday to attend the 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit.

During his time at the summit, he will take a chance to promote economic cooperation between the two countries and invite Australian investors to come to Thailand. He will also encourage Thai investors to expand their businesses in Australia.

Chai said Srettha will offer Australian businesses a chance to invest in the southern land bridge project as well as in Thailand’s EV ecosystem, so they can make the most of the government’s policy to make the kingdom a regional EV hub.