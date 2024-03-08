98-day maternity leave not enough, group says, as it fights for 180

That is not sufficient, according to the Women and Men Progressive Foundation (WMP), which has collated statistics that they say shows that the duration is not enough. The current limits damage people at both individual and societal levels, they argued at a seminar titled “Expand maternity leave, improve quality of life,” and called for an expansion to 180 days – with full pay.

The maximum maternity leave period in Thailand is now 98 days, covering both pre- and post-delivery. During this time the employers are responsible for 45 day of wages, with the Social Security Office of Thailand taking on the other 45 days but with the limitation of 15,000 baht. The remaining eight days are without pay.

Pregnant women get 1,500 baht in social security money for maternity care expenses, yet this amount is expected to last for the entire time of pregnancy. A realistic sum today would be 1,500 baht monthly at the minimum, according to Chonticha, one of the pregnant women who joined the seminar. After the delivery, women continue to get support of 800 baht to help with expenses.

Timaporn Charoensuk, the secretary of Rangsit Labour Union Group, said that with insufficient support money, most working class women are forced to rush back to work and are not able to use the total 98-day leave.