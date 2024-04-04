Thailand approves 2 MoUs for exploration of Moon, outer space with China
Thailand's foray into space research will reach a new level after the Cabinet approved cooperation with China, aimed at extending Thai capabilities to go beyond the Earth's atmosphere by jointly developing a moon research station and astronauts.
Deputy government spokeswoman Rudklao Inthawong Suwankiri revealed that the recent Cabinet meeting had approved two agreements to promote Thai exploration beyond the Earth's atmosphere.
She stated that the Cabinet approved a draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in moon research stations between Thailand and China, and a draft MoU on cooperation in exploring and utilising outer space for peace between Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and the China National Space Administration.
These agreements lay the foundation for cooperation in jointly building an international moon research station, exploring and utilising outer space for peace, including the moon and celestial bodies, she said.
Thailand will benefit from knowledge transfer and expand cooperation in space exploration to develop human capacity in advanced technology fields, apply space technology for societal and economic development in both countries, and strengthen long-term Thai-Chinese space cooperation, she added.
This will also contribute to human resource development and the aerospace industry's development in Thailand.
Economists predict that the global space industry market will be worth around US$3 trillion in the next 20 years.
Space technology, though seemingly distant, is integral to daily life, especially in communication. Collaboration and expertise from various sectors are essential to harness existing knowledge, capabilities, and infrastructure for effective outcomes, Rudklao said.
"This collaboration and exchange would contribute to human resource development, infrastructure, and an ecosystem for sustainable development of space technology and the space economy in Thailand, towards creating satellite technology, advancing scientific research, and skilled Thai workforce in the future," the deputy spokeswoman added.