Thailand approves 2 MoUs for exploration of Moon, outer space with China

Deputy government spokeswoman Rudklao Inthawong Suwankiri revealed that the recent Cabinet meeting had approved two agreements to promote Thai exploration beyond the Earth's atmosphere.

She stated that the Cabinet approved a draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in moon research stations between Thailand and China, and a draft MoU on cooperation in exploring and utilising outer space for peace between Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and the China National Space Administration.