Prayut avoids comment on possible Cabinet reshuffle amid rumours of infighting in ruling coalition
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday declined to give any commitment on a Cabinet reshuffle amid reports that his coalition partners want to change the Cabinet lineup in preparation for the next general election.
Prayut returned to work at Government House on Monday after the Constitutional Court had temporarily suspended him from duties on August 24. On Friday, the court ruled that Prayut could serve another two and a half years before reaching the eight-year limit set by the Constitution.
Among other things, he was asked whether he would change the Cabinet lineup and whether the “three-Ps” — Prayut, Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan and Interior Minister General Anupong “Pok” Paochinda – would swap their Cabinet seats.
A reporter also asked him to confirm whether former National Police chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda has been selected as his political heir.
Prayut smiled through all the questions but left Government House in his car without addressing them.
It has been reported that major coalition partners, especially the Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties, have started quarrelling for Cabinet seats as they are eyeing ministries that would boos their chances of winning the next election, tentatively scheduled for early May.