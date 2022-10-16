Thaksin shows up in Bangkok online to sign copies of new book

The book was published by Thaksin's three children, Paethongtarn, Panthongtae and Pintongta.

People formed a long queue at the booth from 4pm, two hours before autograph-signing began.

Thaksin told his fans before the signing that he only recently realised the book was being published, during an interview in Singapore.

He thanked his family members and acquaintances for giving interviews for the book, especially his ex-wife Potjaman Na Pombejra.

He said readers should find the contents of the book interesting and beneficial.

"Of course, it is up to your heart. If you do not give up, you can overcome all situations," the deposed PM told listeners.