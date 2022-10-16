Thaksin shows up in Bangkok online to sign copies of new book
Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra showed up online at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok on Saturday to sign autographs for fans.
The ex-PM appeared via weblink at the Thaicom Foundation booth to launch his new book "Thaksin Shinawatra Theory and Thought" at the Book Expo Thailand 2022.
The book was published by Thaksin's three children, Paethongtarn, Panthongtae and Pintongta.
People formed a long queue at the booth from 4pm, two hours before autograph-signing began.
Thaksin told his fans before the signing that he only recently realised the book was being published, during an interview in Singapore.
He thanked his family members and acquaintances for giving interviews for the book, especially his ex-wife Potjaman Na Pombejra.
He said readers should find the contents of the book interesting and beneficial.
"Of course, it is up to your heart. If you do not give up, you can overcome all situations," the deposed PM told listeners.
Thaksin was ousted as prime minister by a military coup in 2006 before fleeing Thailand two years later to escape a corruption ruling. He has lived in self-imposed exile ever since.
A controversial 2013 amnesty bill that would have paved the way for his return instead triggered street protests which culminated in the 2014 coup against the elected government of Yingluck Shinawatra, his sister.
The QSNCC will next month host world leaders attending the Apec summit.