Prayut preferred as next PM by southern voters: survey

Asked whom they would support as next prime minister if a general election was held now, the respondents replied as follows:

- 23.94 per cent said Prayut, because he was honest, decisive, brave and had brought peace to the nation.

- 13.24 per cent said Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, citing her Pheu Thai Party’s policies, the Shinawatra family’s achievements and her status as a new-generation politician.

- 11.24 per cent said Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward Party leader.

- 6.14 per cent said Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of Seri Ruam Thai (Thai Liberal) Party

- 5.95 per cent said Jurin Laksanawisit, Democrat leader

- 5.30 per cent said Korn Chatikavanij, Chart Pattana Kla Party leader

- 5.10 per cent said Sudarat Keyuraphan, Thai Sang Thai Party leader

- 4 per cent said Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai Party leader

- 2.90 per cent said Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, Prachachart Party leader

- 2.40 per cent said Somkid Jatusripitak, economic tsar of the Sang Anakot Thai Party

- 1.50 per cent said Cholnan Srikaew, Pheu Thai leader

- 1.10 per cent said Chadchart Sittipunt, Bangkok governor

- 4.40 per cent said Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, Kanchana Silapa-archa, former Chart Thai Pattana leader, Parliament President Chuan Leekpai, or did not express a preference.