Prayut preferred as next PM by southern voters: survey
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha tops the list of choices for next PM among voters in the South, according to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll).
Meanwhile, the Democrats scored highest among choices of parties to vote for at the next election, indicating they have maintained their traditional stronghold in the South.
The telephone survey was conducted among 2,001 eligible voters from different educational backgrounds, income levels and professions between October 17 and 20.
Asked whom they would support as next prime minister if a general election was held now, the respondents replied as follows:
- 23.94 per cent said Prayut, because he was honest, decisive, brave and had brought peace to the nation.
- 13.24 per cent said Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, citing her Pheu Thai Party’s policies, the Shinawatra family’s achievements and her status as a new-generation politician.
- 11.24 per cent said Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward Party leader.
- 6.14 per cent said Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of Seri Ruam Thai (Thai Liberal) Party
- 5.95 per cent said Jurin Laksanawisit, Democrat leader
- 5.30 per cent said Korn Chatikavanij, Chart Pattana Kla Party leader
- 5.10 per cent said Sudarat Keyuraphan, Thai Sang Thai Party leader
- 4 per cent said Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai Party leader
- 2.90 per cent said Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, Prachachart Party leader
- 2.40 per cent said Somkid Jatusripitak, economic tsar of the Sang Anakot Thai Party
- 1.50 per cent said Cholnan Srikaew, Pheu Thai leader
- 1.10 per cent said Chadchart Sittipunt, Bangkok governor
- 4.40 per cent said Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, Kanchana Silapa-archa, former Chart Thai Pattana leader, Parliament President Chuan Leekpai, or did not express a preference.
Asked which party they would vote for in the constituency election:
- 27.49 per cent said the Democrats
- 14.94 per cent said Pheu Thai
- 12.09 per cent said Palang Pracharath
- Still undecided (12.09%)
- 11.84 per cent said Move Forward
- 7.45 per cent said Bhumjaithai
- 3.60 said Prachachart
- 3.10 per cent said Seri Ruam Thai
- 1.50 per cent said Chart Pattana Kla
- 1.50 per cent said Thai Sang Thai
- 1.05 per cent said Kla Party
- 1 per cent said Sang Anakot Thai
- 2.35 per cent said Thai Phakdee, Thai Sang Chart or did not have a preference.
Asked which party they would vote for in the party-list election:
- 27.64 per cent said the Democrats
- 15.54 per cent said Pheu Thai
- 12.54 per cent were still undecided
- 12.49 per cent said Move Forward
- 11.89 per cent said Palang Pracharath
- 6.95 per cent said Bhumjaithai
- 3.15 per cent said Seri Ruam Thai
- 2.75 per cent said Prachachart
- 1.40 per cent said Chart Pattana Kla
- 1.40 per cent said Thai Sang Thai
- 1.05 per cent said Kla Party
- 1.05 per cent said Sang Anakot Thai
- 2.15 per cent said Thai Phakdee, Thai Sang Chart or did not express a preference.