Paetongtarn: Thais expect benefits from Apec Summit as in 2003
Thais are expecting benefits from economic partnerships and international politics during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit this week, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s youngest daughter said on Wednesday.
In a Facebook post, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the so-called “Pheu Thai Family”, urged the present government led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to host the summit in such a way that it brings maximum benefit to the country and people.
Paetongtarn explained that in 2003, the then government, led by the Thai Rak Thai Party, had organised the Apec Summit to boost the country’s economy after the “Tom Yum Kung” financial crisis and the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak.
Thaksin was the leader of the government at that time.
Eight months after a military coup forced him into exile, the party was dissolved on May 30, 2007, by the Constitutional Tribunal for violating electoral laws.
“At that time, the Apec Summit was an important opportunity to create as much benefits as possible for the people,” she said.
Paetongtarn said the government was committed to creating cooperation among 21 Apec economies with the aim to create jobs and opportunities, generate income for farmers and exporters, and help the economy recover.
“We hope Thailand will benefit from the Apec Summit this year too, similar to 19 years ago,” she said, adding that the Thai Rak Thai-led government had paid attention to people’s needs.
She also pointed out that many Apec economies were interested in Thailand at that time, adding that the kingdom had been dubbed the "fifth tiger of Asia".
“What we are expecting is not who has been invited to Thailand or how big the Apec Summit is, but what Thai people will receive from economic partnerships or international politics,” she added.
Thailand was selected to host the all-important Apec Summit in 1992 and 2003.
