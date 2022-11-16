Paetongtarn: Thais expect benefits from Apec Summit as in 2003

Paetongtarn explained that in 2003, the then government, led by the Thai Rak Thai Party, had organised the Apec Summit to boost the country’s economy after the “Tom Yum Kung” financial crisis and the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak.

Thaksin was the leader of the government at that time.

Eight months after a military coup forced him into exile, the party was dissolved on May 30, 2007, by the Constitutional Tribunal for violating electoral laws.

“At that time, the Apec Summit was an important opportunity to create as much benefits as possible for the people,” she said.