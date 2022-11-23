Prayut says ‘still considering’ whether to join Ruam Thai Sang Chart
Both Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and the leader of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party on Wednesday denied the premier had already joined the new party as a member.
Prayut simply replied that he was “still considering it” when reporters approached and pressured him for confirmation of reports widely circulated on Tuesday.
Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, leader of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart, or United Thai National Party, dismissed the reports as fake news.
Reporters asked Prayut for comments on the reports after he chaired the 21st meeting of the Veterans Confederation of Asean Countries at Centara Grand, Central Plaza Ladprao.
Initially, Prayut declined to talk about his political future and the reports about his Ruam Thai Sang Chart membership.
But after reporters were relentless in questioning him about whether he applied for Ruam Thai Sang Chart membership, Prayut shook his head and said “Still considering it”, then abruptly left the hotel in his official sedan.
It was reported on Tuesday that Prayut had joined the new party on Monday.
During the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Prayut told Cabinet members he would continue to work for the people as much as possible before his tenure expires in March next year.
Prayut told the Cabinet he would speak "as less as possible" to avoid creating political conflicts and he would try his best to maintain peace and order in the country.
On Sunday, Prayut met Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) at the office of the Foundation for the Conservation of Forests in Five Adjourning Provinces at the 1st Infantry Regiment in Bangkok.
The meeting led to speculation that Prayut was there to inform Prawit of his decision to join the Ruam Thai Sang Chart and many PPRP MPs would follow him in joining the new party.