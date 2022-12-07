Price controls top Thais' New Year wishlist: Govt survey

Asked which measures benefit people the most:

75.8% said Khon La Khrueng (Let's Go Halves)

69.9% said the state welfare card

59.2% said the electricity bill cut

25.1% said Rao Chana (We Win)

14.8% said Mor33 Rao Rak Kan (Section33 We Love Each Other)

Asked if they were satisfied with the govenment's management:

42.1% said very satisfied

41% said moderately satisfied

14.7% said less satisfied

2.2% said not satisfied

62.2% of people in the South were "very satisfied" with the govenment's management compared to 22.2% in Bangkok.The majority of people who were very satisfied with the govenment's management were also aged over 40.

Asked if they were satisfied by the government's economic crisis management:

35.4% said very satisfied

40.8% said moderately satisfied

20.6% said less satisfied

3.2% said not satisfied

54.8% in the South were "very satisfied" with the govenment's economic crisis management compared to 19% in Bangkok.The majority of those very satisfied were aged over 40.