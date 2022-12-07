Business bodies show the red flag to Pheu Thai’s minimum wage hike pledge

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), said the TCC, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), and the Thai Bankers’ Association (TBA) considered the current daily minimum wage as already suitable to the current economic situation of the country.

Sanan was speaking to reporters in his capacity as the chair of the joint standing committee of the TCC, FTI and TBA after the committee held a meeting on Wednesday. He was referring to a policy to hike the minimum wage announced by Pheu Thai Family Project leader and likely PM nominee Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday.

During a caucus held to kick off Pheu Thai’s election campaigns, Paetongtarn said if Pheu Thai won the general election next year, the party-led government would increase daily minimum wage to 600 baht by 2027.