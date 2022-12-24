Govt to launch 14 development projects in southern border provinces

She said the “big projects” can be implemented immediately to help form a sustainable foundation for the region’s economy.

The projects are aimed at improving the quality of life of the region’s residents, Rachada said, adding that they will be implemented by relevant state agencies in collaboration with the Southern Border Provinces Administration Centre.

Rachada said that four of the projects are part of an effort to turn the southern border provinces into a “metropolis of halal food and services for the world market”. They include increasing the number of dairy cows by at least 50,000 and the number of goats by at least 20,000 to ensure there is a sufficient supply of ingredients to make halal food products.