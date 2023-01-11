Joint Parliament meeting on education bill collapses for 2nd time in 2 days

The collapse came a day after Tuesday’s vote on Section 7/1 of the bill was called off because not enough MPs and senators were present.

Wednesday’s vote on Section 8/1 saw 349 parliamentarians insert their ID cards to register attendance. However, some cast their vote before Parliament deputy president Pornpetch Wichitcholchai called for an official vote. As a result, Pornpetch announced he would have to clear the data so parliamentarians could register and vote again. However, only 339 MPs and senators did so, failing to meet the simple majority of both two Houses needed to form a quorum.