Senate panel proposes 500 baht government travel allowance for voters

The proposal was made by the Senate committee on political developments and public inclusion.

The panel has compiled a list of suggestions for making future elections clean and fair.

The proposals were presented to the Senate meeting by Seri Suwanphanon, chairman of the committee.

Seri said a travel allowance of 500 baht would encourage voters to go to polling stations. The government would need a budget of about 20 billion baht for the allowance.