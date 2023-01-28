Pheu Thai opts not to counter Jatuporn’s damaging allegations

Nattawut said that if the red shirts voted for another political party in the “pro-democracy camp”, he believed it would not be because of the allegations made by Jatuporn.

“I am convinced that most red shirts still believe in the Pheu Thai Party. After the House dissolution, I would like to ask our red-shirt brothers and sisters to join hands with us again,” he said.

The politician also said that Pheu Thai’s goal was to win a landslide victory in the next general election.

The goal is not to “bring Thaksin home” but to send the remnants of the post-coup junta back to their homes, he claimed.

Earlier, Jatuporn demanded that the main opposition party issue a public declaration that it would not form an alliance with the ruling Palang Pracharath Party after the upcoming general election.

He also accused fugitive former premier Thaksin of repeatedly betraying the red shirts, who were his loyal supporters and helped vote his proxy Pheu Thai into power.

Jatuporn said that Pheu Thai had been in government for just a few years before Thaksin wasted its election victory by having it push a 2013 bill to grant amnesty to anyone involved in the political conflict – including those accused of murder and corruption.

Many viewed the bill as a deliberate move to benefit Thaksin.

It led to massive street protests against the government led by Thaksin’s youngest sister, Yingluck Shinawatra.

The protests and ensuing violence culminated in a military coup in May 2014 – which Jatuporn said resulted in eight “wasted years” for Thailand under coup-leader Prayut’s rule.

Jatuporn warned that history would repeat itself if Pheu Thai returned to power and made the same amnesty move again.