Move Forward Party alleges Air Force flew two F16s for private funeral rite
The Move Forward Party alleged on Thursday that the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) wasted more than 200,000 baht by flying two F16 fighter jets during post-cremation rite for the father of a former Air Force chief last year.
Two MPs from the opposition party, Phicharn Chaowapatanawong and Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat, and one of the party’s tentative candidates for a Bangkok constituency, Tanadej Pengsuk, made the allegation during a press conference at the Parliament.
They backed up the allegation with a video clip they claimed they received from an RTAC officer who was angered that state property was being diverted for personal use.
Tanadej said the incident took place in August last year during the ashes scattering rite of the father of former Air Force chief Napadej Dhupatemiya.
The clip showed two F16s were flown over the ceremony.
Tanadej said it costs 120,000 baht per hour to fly an F16 so the RTAF would have to pay 240,000 baht for the two jets.
Phicharnn said the Cabinet had banned the diversion of state property for personal use.
He said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha must be held responsible for the alleged abuse because he is also defence minister.