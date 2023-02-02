Move Forward Party alleges Air Force flew two F16s for private funeral rite

Two MPs from the opposition party, Phicharn Chaowapatanawong and Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat, and one of the party’s tentative candidates for a Bangkok constituency, Tanadej Pengsuk, made the allegation during a press conference at the Parliament.

They backed up the allegation with a video clip they claimed they received from an RTAC officer who was angered that state property was being diverted for personal use.

Tanadej said the incident took place in August last year during the ashes scattering rite of the father of former Air Force chief Napadej Dhupatemiya.