Democrat linked to online gambling no longer in the party: spokesman

Democrat spokesman Ramate Rattanachaweng said Ekachai Khajonboonthavorn contested the 2019 general election as a party-list candidate, but he has quit the party “for some time already”.

He also said that nothing out of the ordinary popped up when Ekachai’s background and qualifications were being checked ahead of the elections.

“There were no legal problems that would prohibit a person from contesting in the election. The party took the usual steps prescribed by law,” the spokesman said.