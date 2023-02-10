Democrat linked to online gambling no longer in the party: spokesman
The coalition’s Democrat Party maintained on Friday that a former election candidate who is suspected of being involved in an illegal online gambling business has left the party.
Democrat spokesman Ramate Rattanachaweng said Ekachai Khajonboonthavorn contested the 2019 general election as a party-list candidate, but he has quit the party “for some time already”.
He also said that nothing out of the ordinary popped up when Ekachai’s background and qualifications were being checked ahead of the elections.
“There were no legal problems that would prohibit a person from contesting in the election. The party took the usual steps prescribed by law,” the spokesman said.
Ramate added that since this former election candidate had left the party, any action that is deemed illegal should be dealt with through the justice process.
He added that the Democrat Party has a clear policy of not supporting any illegal activities like online gambling, and maintained that the party does not accept financial support from those involved in underground businesses.
Calling on the police to take legal action against those involved with grey and dark businesses, he said the Democrat Party will not interfere in the justice procedure.