Thailand, Malaysia unite to restore peace in deep South
Thailand and Malaysia on Friday agreed to work together to end decades of insurgency on the Thai side of their shared border.
Visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met with Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan at a Bangkok hotel on Friday to discuss security issues involving the kingdom’s restive southern border region.
Both sides agreed to work together to end insurgent violence in the Muslim-majority provinces and pave the way for development in border areas, a source said.
Their goal is to improve the quality of life for people on both sides of the border, the source said.
Both sides agreed to work more closely on security and intelligence to build social and cultural trust, the source said, adding that Malaysia regards the insurgency issue as Thailand’s internal problem but offers its full support to solve it.
The source described Malaysia’s recent appointment of its facilitator as a “good sign” for the ongoing peace talks between Thai authorities and Muslim insurgent leaders.
Anwar is confident that the peace talks under Prawit’s leadership will succeed in ending violence and insurgency in the deep South, according to the source.
The Malaysian leader is on an official visit to Thailand. He met with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House in Bangkok on Thursday.
In December last year, Prawit paid a courtesy call to newly elected PM Anwar at his official residence in Putrajaya, Malaysia.
Their discussion focused on strengthening bilateral ties and reducing unrest in Thailand’s deep South. During Prawit’s visit, Malaysian officials recommitted to facilitating peace talks between the Thai government and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional, a group pushing for independence for Thailand’s Malay Muslim-majority southern provinces.
Anwar reportedly assured Prawit that his government would facilitate the peace talks, which were halted during Malaysia’s election in November. They are expected to resume soon.