Thailand, Malaysia unite to restore peace in deep South

Visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met with Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan at a Bangkok hotel on Friday to discuss security issues involving the kingdom’s restive southern border region.

Both sides agreed to work together to end insurgent violence in the Muslim-majority provinces and pave the way for development in border areas, a source said.

Their goal is to improve the quality of life for people on both sides of the border, the source said.

Both sides agreed to work more closely on security and intelligence to build social and cultural trust, the source said, adding that Malaysia regards the insurgency issue as Thailand’s internal problem but offers its full support to solve it.

