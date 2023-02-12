Prayut beats Paetongtarn for PM in poll of Nakhon Si Thammarat voters

This poll was only the second conducted by the institute this year and last year in which Prayut, who will become the prime ministerial candidate of the United Thai Nation Party, beat Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Surveys by the institute last year found Paetongtarn was the most popular choice for premier nationwide. Most regional surveys also put her on top. However, Prayut was more popular than her in a survey of voters in the South, while Pita was the top choice in a survey of Bangkok voters.

When asked which party they would select in constituency-based voting, those surveyed in Nakhon Si Thammarat replied:

- 22.29%: Democrat

- 21.68%: Pheu Thai

- 21.22%: United Thai Nation

- 9.16%: Move Forward

- 6.41%: Undecided

- 4.50%: Bhumjaithai

- 3.82%: Seri Ruam Thai

- 3.36%: Chart Pattanakla

- 3.13%: Palang Pracharath

- 1.45%: Thai Sang Thai

For party-list voting, Pheu Thai became the most popular choice, followed by the Democrats:

- 22.44%: Pheu Thai

- 21.68%: Democrat

- 20.69%: United Thai Nation

- 10%: Move Forward

- 6.72%: Undecided

- 4.27%: Bhumjaithai

- 3.82%: Seri Ruam Thai

- 3.28%: Chart Pattanakla

- 2.67%: Palang Pracharath

- 1.53%: Thai Sang Thai

