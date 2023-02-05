Thaksin’s daughter wallops rivals in poll of bellwether province

Paetongtarn Shinawatra left Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in the dust, the survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) found.

The survey was carried out from January 30 to February 3 among 1,500 eligible voters in the northeastern province, which is formally known as Nakhon Ratchasima.

Korat, with 16 constituencies, has the second highest number of MPs after Bangkok, which has 33. More importantly, voters in Korat generally indicate how other voters in the Northeast will vote.