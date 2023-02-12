Democrat Party never took money from shady businesses, insists Jurin
Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit insisted on Sunday that his party never received funding from an online gambling website even though a suspected founder of the site was a party candidate in 2019.
Jurin, who is also commerce minister, was referring to the macau888 website, which was shut down by police after an actress exposed its illegal activities.
A suspected founder of the site, Ekachai Khajonboonthavorn, was No 48 in the Democrat Party’s list of 150 party-list candidates for the 2019 general election. He was never elected.
On Saturday, Democrat spokesman Ramate Rattanachaweng said Ekachai has quit the party “for some time already”.
“The Democrat Party does not promote or support any illegal activities because it adheres to the rule of the law. If anyone violates the law, the party will support legal action against him or her to the fullest extent,” Jurin said.
Jurin was speaking to reporters when he announced the party’s election campaign policies at the party’s head office.
He said the Democrat Party would field candidates in all 400 constituencies across the country and would announce its candidates for Bangkok within this month. Jurin added that the party will hold its first rally in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district later this month.
