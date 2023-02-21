Thai parties’ populist election policies damaging country’s future: Harvard scholar

For instance, the Bhumjaithai Party is campaigning on a policy to suspend debt repayment for three years, while its coalition partner Palang Pracharath has pledged to increase subsidies for state welfare cardholders to 700 baht per month and offer land to poor workers, he explained.

"The Democrat Party would offer 30,000 baht per household for farmers, 100,000 baht per year for fisheries workers and free school milk for children," he said. "Meanwhile, Pheu Thai would increase the minimum wage by 600 baht."

This showed that the policies of Thai political parties' policies remain limited," he said. The parties are still failing to come up with policies to deal with structural problems or long-term development of the country, he added.

Meanwhile populist policies threaten to increase the country’s financial burdens and erode people's potential by getting them hooked on government handouts, he said.

"Their policies may alleviate people's suffering but will not bring change or drive the country’s progress.”