Senate’s shooting down of House resolution on new charter no surprise, say gurus

The senator also pointed out that the new charter drafting assembly has not been endorsed or mentioned at all in the current constitution.

Now that the Senate has rejected the decision, the matter will return to the House of Representatives for review. If the matter does not require a budget, the House must wait 180 days before it can reaffirm its decision.

If a budget is required, then the House can bring the matter up for review in 10 days.

However, the House met for a final time last week with no more meetings scheduled before its tenure ends in late March.

Hence, the Senate’s decision is tantamount to the motion being completely killed.

Political gurus said coalition MPs were so gung-ho about the motion because they knew the timing and the fact that the Senate will eventually kill it. By supporting the writing of a new charter, the coalition MPs could make themselves look like supporters of democracy, they said.