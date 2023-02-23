Move Forward Party heals rift as ‘critical’ election looms

Pita also thanked the people who helped bring him and Piyabutr together to settle their differences.

Piyabutr, now a key leader in the political advocacy group Progressive Movement, was banned from politics after Future Forward was dissolved in 2020 by a court order for accepting illegal political donations.

Piyabutr, a former law professor, confirmed that he and Pita had settled their differences.

“In this crucial situation, the Move Forward Party is necessary. I support Pita and other executives to lead the party into the election,” he wrote on Facebook.

Piyabutr also apologised to everyone involved with the party for putting them in a difficult position following recent criticism of the party and its leadership’s strategy for the election.

He had said that Move Forward needed to clearly present itself as a party for the reformist “new force” against the “old force” of conservatives. He also accused the party’s leaders of having no ability to woo potential supporters.

In response, Pita asked him to stop “being unhelpful and obstructing party work” and accused him of being “unprofessional”.

Piyabutr responded by accusing Pita of “pushing himself up while pulling me down”. He also said that he was ready for the media interviews he had always shunned to “expose” Pita.