Democrats cast wide net for rural votes, Pheu Thai promises better medicine

He also delivered a pep talk and summed up the party’s campaign pledges to attract rural voters. These include a guaranteed minimum income for farmers, expediting the issuing of land titles for farmers, free milk for school students, and 2 million baht in funding for every “village bank”.

The party will also solve problems in the commercial fishing industry without weakening enforcement of measures against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, said Jurin, who is the ruling coalition’s commerce minister and a deputy premier.

The party’s popularity is gradually improving in the run-up to the general election, he said, pointing to the victories of party candidates in local elections, including for Bangkok’s city council last year.

“The Democrat Party is going upwards, not downwards. We are not affected by any negative force,” Jurin said.