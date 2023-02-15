Democrat Party nominates Jurin as its prime minister candidate
The Democrat Party voted unanimously on Tuesday to nominate its leader, Jurin Laksanawisit, as the party’s sole prime ministerial candidate.
Democrat spokesman Rames Ratanachaweng said on Wednesday that the executive board held a meeting on Tuesday to select the party’s PM candidate.
Rames said Democrat secretary-general Chalermchai Srion nominated Jurin and the executives unanimously endorsed his candidature.
The Democrat Party will later inform the Election Commission of its choice of PM candidate when the EC begins the registration process.
Rames said Jurin is qualified to be the prime minister because he has long years of political experience in both the administration and legislature and has held several key positions, and he has integrity.
The spokesman added that the party has now lined up candidates to contest in 400 constituencies nationwide.
Jurin has been elected a Democrat MP 11 times – six times from Phang Nga and five times as a party-list MP.
He was earlier a party spokesman and became deputy leader in 2003.
He was elected Democrat leader on May 15, 2019 and has held the top position since then.
Before he became a deputy prime minister and commerce minster in Prayut Chan-o-cha’s Cabinet, he had served in five Cabinet positions: as deputy commerce minister, deputy agriculture minister, a PM’s Office minister, education minister, and public health minister.