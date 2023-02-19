Pheu Thai needs landslide win to form single-party govt: Paetongtarn

Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra – Pheu Thai’s de facto founder – was speaking at the launch of the party’s election campaign at Yang Talad district office in the northeastern province.

“Pheu Thai would like to form a single-party government. Please just vote for us and don’t share votes with other parties. Vote for both our candidates and party in constituency and party-list elections,” Paetongtarn urged the crowd.

Paetongtarn, Pheu Thai Family Project’s chief, is the top choice for prime minister in most polls.

Her party will beat every rival in the upcoming election, tentatively scheduled on May 7, according to opinion polls.