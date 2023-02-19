Pheu Thai needs landslide win to form single-party govt: Paetongtarn
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Pheu Thai Party’s likely candidate for prime minister, promised voters in Kalasin province on Sunday that her party will form a single-party government if it wins by a landslide in the upcoming election.
Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra – Pheu Thai’s de facto founder – was speaking at the launch of the party’s election campaign at Yang Talad district office in the northeastern province.
“Pheu Thai would like to form a single-party government. Please just vote for us and don’t share votes with other parties. Vote for both our candidates and party in constituency and party-list elections,” Paetongtarn urged the crowd.
Paetongtarn, Pheu Thai Family Project’s chief, is the top choice for prime minister in most polls.
Her party will beat every rival in the upcoming election, tentatively scheduled on May 7, according to opinion polls.
Paetongtarn said she knows that many farmers in Kalasin have issues regarding land titles.
If Pheu Thai becomes the next government, it will provide land-ownership titles for farmers fairly and give land to farmers who have none, she said.
Pheu Thai will redistribute unused government land to landless farmers, she explained.
Leading members of Pheu Thai attacked the government of Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha during the event.
Prayut’s government caused inflation and made it hard for new graduates to find jobs, they said.
In the 2019 election, Pheu Thai swept all five House seats in Kalasin. The northeastern province has six House seats up for grabs in the next election.
Pheu Thai announced its six candidates for the province at the event. They are: Wirat Pimpanit (Constituency 1), Palakorn Pimpanit (Constituency 2), Yanyongrat Chaisiwamongkol (Constituency 3), Piraphet Sirikul (Constituency 4), Tinnapol Sitharet (Constituency 5), and Prasert Boonruang (Constituency 6).
Pheu Thai launched its campaign in Khon Kaen’s Ban Phai district later Sunday afternoon, with a third scheduled for Khon Kaen’s Muang district on Sunday night.
The North and Northeast have been Thaksin’s stronghold since he first swept to power in 2001, upending Thailand’s previously Bangkok-centered political system.