Move Forward vows to handle environmental woes with new ‘progressive’ policies

“Global warming is a major issue because it poses a danger to the stability of the modern world. It is the government’s ultimate enemy rather than just a national security issue,” he said.

With this in mind, he said, the Move Forward Party wants to declare a war on global warming with clear policies, like developing a fund for tackling flood disasters, ensuring all 77 provinces have electric public vehicles within seven years and getting solar cells for households.

The Move Forward Party has also promised to deal with other environmental issues such as waste management, coastal erosion, wild elephants as well as air and light pollution.

Pita pointed out that the government has previously claimed that it is reducing emissions in line with its commitment to the United Nation’s sustainable development goals.

However, he said, the data was improperly gathered and does not support the assessment of an international organisation that Thailand’s response to this issue is critically inadequate.