Countdown to Thailand’s next election

The PM is expected to dissolve the Lower House sometime between March 7-22, before its four-year term ends on March 23.

The Constitution requires that the Election Commission set the election date within five days after a decree on House dissolution is issued. The election date must be at least 45 days and no later than 60 days after the House dissolution.

Based on the assumption that the voting date is May 7, the timeline for the electoral process is:

- April 3-7: Registration of candidates

- April 11: Deadline for the designation of polling stations and the final list of eligible voters

- April 14: Announcement of the final list of election candidates

- April 16: Deadline for the appointment of officials at voting stations

- April 26: Deadline for changes in polling stations and revisions of the eligible voter list

- April 30: Advance voting and absentee voting