Chart Pattana Kla makes big plans as it gets ready to woo voters in Korat

Suwat said the party had discussed strategies for the election and its campaign policies.

“The meeting’s aim was to make members aware of the party’s policies and listen to their comments,” he said, adding that the party has not yet decided on its PM candidate.

Suwat said the party was currently focusing on policies to stimulate the economy and boost people’s income in a “spectrum economy” system.

He said the policies include rebuilding the economy to generate an annual revenue of 5 trillion baht, attracting more tourists, building motorways across Thailand, providing 50,000 baht in cash for renovating houses for the elderly and disabled and boosting the value of the agriculture industry.

The policies also include restructuring the tax system and energy sector to reduce people’s expenses, he said.

“People earning less than 40,000 baht a month should not be subject to tax,” he said, adding that fuel and electricity should also be made cheaper.

Suwat said the party will promote the construction of a motorway to Nakhon Ratchasima to meet locals’ demands as soon as possible.

He added that most of the party members are happy with the policies devised.