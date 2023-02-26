Chart Pattana Kla makes big plans as it gets ready to woo voters in Korat
Chart Pattana Kla Party is making plans to build up a support base in Nakhon Ratchasima ahead of the upcoming general election, the party’s chairman Suwat Liptapanlop said on Saturday.
He made this remark after the party’s annual meeting at Imperial Hotel and Convention Centre Korat in Nakhon Ratchasima.
More than 300 party members were at the meeting, including party leader Korn Chatikavanij and the party’s secretary-general Tewan Liptapallop.
Suwat said the party had discussed strategies for the election and its campaign policies.
“The meeting’s aim was to make members aware of the party’s policies and listen to their comments,” he said, adding that the party has not yet decided on its PM candidate.
Suwat said the party was currently focusing on policies to stimulate the economy and boost people’s income in a “spectrum economy” system.
He said the policies include rebuilding the economy to generate an annual revenue of 5 trillion baht, attracting more tourists, building motorways across Thailand, providing 50,000 baht in cash for renovating houses for the elderly and disabled and boosting the value of the agriculture industry.
The policies also include restructuring the tax system and energy sector to reduce people’s expenses, he said.
“People earning less than 40,000 baht a month should not be subject to tax,” he said, adding that fuel and electricity should also be made cheaper.
Suwat said the party will promote the construction of a motorway to Nakhon Ratchasima to meet locals’ demands as soon as possible.
He added that most of the party members are happy with the policies devised.
Suwat added that the upcoming general election was like a big sports competition and voters are like spectators waiting to see how political parties tackle the country’s problems.
“I believe this election will be fun," he said.
He also said that Chart Pattana Kla has not made any deals about setting up a coalition with any other party. He said the new government will comprise three elements: election results, party policies and political stances.
“We need to see the election results first before deciding what the new government should look like,” he said, adding that the party will respect voters’ choices.
The general election has been tentatively scheduled for May 7.
Related stories:
Countdown to Thailand’s next election
No real-time vote count reporting of general election to avoid mistakes: EC
Only Prayut’s party currently qualifies to contest elections in all 77 provinces: EC